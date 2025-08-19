Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Wisconsin responded to "an unusual home intrusion" involving a gang of "multiple masked suspects" -- raccoons.

The Wausau Police Department said on social media that multiple raccoons made their way into the home on the city's east side, and two lookouts were spotted "loitering on the roof -- almost taunting the responding officers."

Police said no arrests were made, "but the raccoons did receive a firm warning to vacate the premises (this warning was largely ignored)."

The department said the incident should serve as a reminder to keep homes secured from wildlife and ensure trash cans, pet food and bird feeders are out of reach of unwanted diners.

"As always, if there's an immediate safety concern, call us and we'll help make sure everyone stays safe," the post said. "These 'masked bandits' may look cute, but it's best to admire them from a distance!"