Trending
Odd News
Aug. 19, 2025 / 9:55 AM

Colorado police wrangle emu on the loose in Lakewood

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Colorado police department said officers had a "pretty emu-sing day" when a large, flightless bird was spotted running loose in Lakewood.

The Lakewood Police Department posted photos to social media showing the emu officers found "playing in the street" in the Colfax and Quail area.

"We had a pretty emu-sing day here at LPD today," the post said. "Your eyes aren't tricking you. That's an emu!"

Officers worked together with animal control and the Regional Transportation District police to wrangle the Australian animal and return it home.

"No word on if Doug was waiting for him or not," police wrote.

Read More

Latest Headlines

S.C. man wins $500,000 lottery prize, followed by another $1,000
Odd News // 17 hours ago
S.C. man wins $500,000 lottery prize, followed by another $1,000
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man's wife said he has "a weird knack for winning" after he scored a $1,000 lottery prize just a couple days after winning a $500,000 jackpot.
Dog rescued from canal reunites with family after 6-year absence
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Dog rescued from canal reunites with family after 6-year absence
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A German shepherd rescued from a canal by Florida firefighters was reunited with her family -- who said the beloved pet had been missing for six years.
College ring dropped into the Long Island Sound found 56 years later
Odd News // 20 hours ago
College ring dropped into the Long Island Sound found 56 years later
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Fordham University class ring dropped into the Long Island Sound in New York was returned to its owner after being found by a beachcomber 56 years later.
Bear breaks into California home, eats dog food, cookies and chips
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Bear breaks into California home, eats dog food, cookies and chips
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A bear broke into a California home in the Los Padres National Forest to feast on snacks including dog food, cookies, a bag of chips and a container of sugar.
Firefighters rescue man wedged inside playground tube slide
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Firefighters rescue man wedged inside playground tube slide
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Connecticut were called to a playground for an unusual rescue when a 40-year-old man became wedged inside the middle of a tube slide.
Suspected great white shark bites surfer's board in half
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Suspected great white shark bites surfer's board in half
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A surfer in New South Wales, Australia, was able to return to shore without injury after his board was chomped in half by a suspected great white shark.
World Humanoid Robot Games kick off in Beijing
Odd News // 3 days ago
World Humanoid Robot Games kick off in Beijing
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The World Humanoid Robot Games kicked off in Beijing, with AI-powered robots from around the globe competing in sports including track, soccer and dance.
'Large cow' spotted on Illinois overpass wrangled by deputies
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Large cow' spotted on Illinois overpass wrangled by deputies
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- An Illinois overpass became the stage for an impromptu rodeo when Williamson County deputies ended up in a hoof chase with "a large cow in the roadway."
Auto worker's lost wallet found under hood 11 years later
Odd News // 3 days ago
Auto worker's lost wallet found under hood 11 years later
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A Minnesota mechanic working on a car brought into his shop made a surprising discovery under the hood: a wallet lost by a Ford plant worker 11 years earlier.
Police: Suspected suicide attempt was just trucker trying to cool off
Odd News // 3 days ago
Police: Suspected suicide attempt was just trucker trying to cool off
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Emergency responders rushed to a Netherlands bridge where they discovered a reported suicide attempt was actually just a trucker trying to beat the heat.

Trending Stories

Virginia woman wins a second lottery jackpot after four decades
Virginia woman wins a second lottery jackpot after four decades
Firefighters rescue man wedged inside playground tube slide
Firefighters rescue man wedged inside playground tube slide
Dog rescued from canal reunites with family after 6-year absence
Dog rescued from canal reunites with family after 6-year absence
Bear breaks into California home, eats dog food, cookies and chips
Bear breaks into California home, eats dog food, cookies and chips
Suspected great white shark bites surfer's board in half
Suspected great white shark bites surfer's board in half

Follow Us