Colorado police wrangle emu on the loose in Lakewood

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Colorado police department said officers had a "pretty emu-sing day" when a large, flightless bird was spotted running loose in Lakewood.

The Lakewood Police Department posted photos to social media showing the emu officers found "playing in the street" in the Colfax and Quail area.

"We had a pretty emu-sing day here at LPD today," the post said. "Your eyes aren't tricking you. That's an emu!"

Officers worked together with animal control and the Regional Transportation District police to wrangle the Australian animal and return it home.

"No word on if Doug was waiting for him or not," police wrote.