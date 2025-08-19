Trending
Eight ponies escape stable, run loose through Massachusetts city

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A group of eight ponies escaped from a stable in Massachusetts, sparking a chase through city streets involving police and stable employees.

The equines escaped from the Myopia Hunt Club Stable in Hamilton on Monday by knocking down a fence.

"All the ponies got out," Devon Sorrentino, hunt manager at Myopia Hunt Club, told NBC Boston. "They knocked the fence over and went on an adventure."

The horses went for a run through the streets of Hamilton before being rounded up by police and Myopia workers.

All of the ponies were returned to the stable without injuries.

Lisa Eaton of Myopia Polo Club said the horses made it about a mile from the club before being rounded up. She said the same group of ponies have escaped multiple times before -- typically once or twice each summer.

Hamilton Police Lt. Matthew Donovan said officers were able to draw on previous experiences with escaped horses to handle Monday's situation.

"They're like cattle in that they follow each other," he told The Salem News. "Once one goes, they all go. And that's typically why when you return them, if you get one of them to listen -- the rest will follow."

