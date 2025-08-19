British man rides 55 different roller coasters in one week

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- An amusement park aficionado from England is on a quest to ride every roller coaster in Britain and Ireland broke a Guinness World Record by boarding 55 of the thrill rides in a single week.

Guinness World Records announced Dean Stokes, 36, is the inaugural holder of the record for the most roller coasters ridden in one week, after surpassing the record-keeping organization's goal of 30.

"I visited my first theme park as a teenager and quickly realized I loved the adrenaline rush," Stokes told Guinness World Records. "I enjoy finding new theme parks to visit and taking in the whole ambiance from theming, the music and through to the rides themselves."

Stokes started his attempt Aug. 2 at Brighton Palace Pier and ended one week later at Thorpe Park in Surrey.

Stokes said his original plan was to ride more than 60 coasters in a week, but weather led to two theme parks being unexpectedly closed in the middle of the week.

He said his favorite coaster of the attempt was the Icon at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Stokes is now continuing on his quest to ride every roller coaster in Britain and Ireland.