S.C. man wins $500,000 lottery prize, followed by another $1,000

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man's wife said he has "a weird knack for winning" after he scored a $1,000 lottery prize just a couple days after winning a $500,000 jackpot.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Lowcountry man visited the Parkers store on Cane Bay Boulevard in Summerville and bought a $10 Win Big ticket that turned out to be a $500,000 winner.

"It's been a running joke for a while that he was going to win big," the man's wife said.

The player's luck continued when he won another $1,000 from another ticket just a couple days later.

"He has a weird knack for winning," the wife said. "He can give me a ticket and I won't win anything."

The winner, who has won multiple $500 and $1,000 prizes in the past, said his latest winnings will go toward paying off his house.