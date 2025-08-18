Trending
Aug. 18, 2025

Bear breaks into California home, eats dog food, cookies and chips

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A bear broke into a California home to feast on snacks including dog food, cookies, a bag of chips and a container of sugar.

Bridget Conley said she started getting alerts from the security cameras at her Pine Mountain Club home, located in the Los Padres National Forest in Kern County, about 6:15 a.m. Friday, when no one was home.

"He was huge," Conley told KABC-TV. "This bear was the biggest bear that we have seen."

Conley said the bear kicked open the door and spent about an hour going in and out of the house.

"There were multiple snacks, because once he broke in, he would go in, ransack and pick something that he wanted to eat, come back outside to eat it and then go back," Conley said.

The bear feasted on treats including dog food, cookies, a container of turbinado sugar and a bag of chips.

"He went for the turbinado sugar, the dog food, and we think he took a bottle of Worcestershire sauce, and I think that maybe he thought it was syrup, and he threw that down. He did not like that," she said.

She said not everything in the kitchen was ransacked.

"He left the vodka," she said.

