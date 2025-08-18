Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A surfer in New South Wales, Australia, was able to return to shore uninjured after his board was chomped in half by a suspected great white shark.

Coast Cam footage from Cabarita Beach shows surfer Brad Ross in the water at 7:26 a.m. Monday with a dark shape in the water next to him.

Witness Kane Douglas told 9News that what happened next was an "﻿explosion of water and foam."

"One part of the board went that way, his board was still attached to him," Douglas said. "The first thing I checked for when he started saying 'shark' was blood in the water."

Douglas made it back to shore in one piece, but his board wasn't so lucky -- it was in two halves, with a large bite taken out of the middle.﻿

A great white shark, estimated to be about 16 feet long, was captured on drone camera moments after the incident.

Kim Maree posted video to Facebook showing Ross examining the damage to his board.

"A bit of drama on the beach after I filmed the beautiful sunrise," Maree wrote.

Tweed Shire Council shut the beach down for the rest of the day Monday.

"We've been advised by NSW Surf Life Saving that Cabarita Beach at Norries Headland is currently closed due to a shark bite incident earlier this morning," the council said in a statement provided to 1 News. "No one was injured during the incident. We will provide more information as it comes to hand."