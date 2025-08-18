Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Connecticut were called to a playground for an unusual rescue when a 40-year-old man became wedged inside the middle portion of a tube slide.

The Town of Vernon Fire Department said on social media that crews responded alongside Vernon EMS and the Vernon Police Department just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday for "a confined space rescue of a 40 year old adult male stuck in a tube slide on the playground."

The man was said to be "wedged feet and head first" in the middle portion of the slide at Northeast Elementary School. Photos from the scene show the man had somehow ended up sideways, with his body folded at the waist.

The rescuers set up ventilation equipment to keep the man cool amid the high temperatures inside the slide.

Firefighters removed a section of slide to reach where the man was stuck.

"The patient was freed within 30 minutes and was evaluated on scene by EMS. The patient refused treatment and transport to a local emergency room," the fire department said.