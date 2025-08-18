Trending
Aug. 18, 2025 / 1:24 PM

College ring dropped into the Long Island Sound found 56 years later

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Fordham University Class of 1969 ring dropped into the Long Island Sound in New York was returned to its owner after a 56-year absence.

Port Jefferson resident Dave Orlowski, who regularly takes his metal detector to Cedar Beach in Mount Sinai, said he was recently engaging in his treasure hunting hobby when he unearthed a ring buried under more than a foot of sand.

"It said Alfred DiStefano, class of 1969, Fordham University," Orlowski told WCBS-TV.

He said the question of what to do with the ring was answered by his wife.

"She says, 'Well, if you lost your ring, wouldn't you want it returned?' And so, right. The question, answered," Orlowski told WABC-TV.

Orlowski contacted Karen Manning, who runs the Fordham Class of '69 Facebook page, and she was able to put him in contact with DiStefano, who now lives in Texas.

"He could have just sold it, and made some money on it, but, it restored my faith in humanity," Manning said.

DiStefano said he clearly remembers losing the ring while watching a sunset on a Cedar Beach pier in 1969.

"I remember it like it was yesterday. I remember watching it slip off my finger into the water, and it was deep," he said. "I said, 'It's gone.'"

Orlowski said the nearest pier to the spot where he found the ring is about half a mile away, but there may have been a closer one decades ago.

"When you think of continents moving over hundreds of millions of years, you know, a little ring could move over 50 years, half a mile," DiStefano said.

DiStefano has his postman record the moment he received the ring in the mail and returned it to his finger.

"I think a lot of people would not go out of their way, the extra mile. He did, and I really appreciate it," DiStefano said.

Orlowski said he was just happy to have been able to do something nice for someone else.

"I don't do it for money. I do it for the thrill," Orlowski said. "You never know what you're going to pull out."

Dog rescued from canal reunites with family after 6-year absence
Odd News // 8 minutes ago
Dog rescued from canal reunites with family after 6-year absence
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A German shepherd rescued from a canal by Florida firefighters was reunited with her family -- who said the beloved pet had been missing for six years.
Bear breaks into California home, eats dog food, cookies and chips
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Bear breaks into California home, eats dog food, cookies and chips
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A bear broke into a California home in the Los Padres National Forest to feast on snacks including dog food, cookies, a bag of chips and a container of sugar.
Firefighters rescue man wedged inside playground tube slide
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Firefighters rescue man wedged inside playground tube slide
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Connecticut were called to a playground for an unusual rescue when a 40-year-old man became wedged inside the middle of a tube slide.
Suspected great white shark bites surfer's board in half
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Suspected great white shark bites surfer's board in half
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A surfer in New South Wales, Australia, was able to return to shore without injury after his board was chomped in half by a suspected great white shark.
World Humanoid Robot Games kick off in Beijing
Odd News // 2 days ago
World Humanoid Robot Games kick off in Beijing
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The World Humanoid Robot Games kicked off in Beijing, with AI-powered robots from around the globe competing in sports including track, soccer and dance.
'Large cow' spotted on Illinois overpass wrangled by deputies
Odd News // 2 days ago
'Large cow' spotted on Illinois overpass wrangled by deputies
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- An Illinois overpass became the stage for an impromptu rodeo when Williamson County deputies ended up in a hoof chase with "a large cow in the roadway."
Auto worker's lost wallet found under hood 11 years later
Odd News // 3 days ago
Auto worker's lost wallet found under hood 11 years later
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A Minnesota mechanic working on a car brought into his shop made a surprising discovery under the hood: a wallet lost by a Ford plant worker 11 years earlier.
Police: Suspected suicide attempt was just trucker trying to cool off
Odd News // 3 days ago
Police: Suspected suicide attempt was just trucker trying to cool off
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Emergency responders rushed to a Netherlands bridge where they discovered a reported suicide attempt was actually just a trucker trying to beat the heat.
Overdue book returned to Texas library after nearly 82 years
Odd News // 3 days ago
Overdue book returned to Texas library after nearly 82 years
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A book was mailed to the San Antonio Public Library nearly 82 years past its due date along with a note blaming the book's long absence on a grandmother.
Maryland man follows lucky feeling to a $31,670 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Maryland man follows lucky feeling to a $31,670 lottery prize
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said he followed an unusual lucky feeling and won $31,670, marking the second time an impulse purchase has earned him a big lottery prize.

