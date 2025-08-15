Police: Suspected suicide attempt was just trucker trying to cool off

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Police, firefighters and paramedics responded in force to the Moerdijk Bridge in the Netherlands, where they discovered a reported suicide attempt was actually just a trucker trying to cool off.

Dordrecht Police wrote on social media that helicopter units responded alongside firefighters, EMS personnel and the Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Institution after a man was reported to have parked his truck on the shoulder of the A16 highway and jumped from the bridge into the Hollands Diep river.

The responders arrived to find the man had made his way to a ladder, where he hailed a passing boat and got a lift back to shore.

The jump was initially reported to be a suicide attempt, but the man gave police a different story.

"The Hungarian truck driver thought it was a beautiful, warm, summer evening just like we did," police wrote. "When he arrived at the Moerdijk Bridge, he thought it was time to cool off."

The driver parked his truck on the highway shoulder and jumped off the bridge for a quick swim, only to quickly realize the water was more dangerous than he had thought.

"The truck driver has learned another life lesson and received a ticket for parking on the shoulder and jumping off a bridge," the post said.