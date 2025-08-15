Trending
World Humanoid Robot Games kick off in Beijing

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The World Humanoid Robot Games kicked off in Beijing, with AI-powered robots built by teams from around the globe competing in sports including kickboxing, track, soccer and dance.

The event held its opening ceremony on Thursday, which featured some of the first mishaps of the games, including a robot falling over while attempting to light the torch for the games.

The games feature more than 500 robots from 16 countries, including Japan, the United States and Germany, competing in 26 events.

One robot was disqualified from Friday's 1,500-meter race when its head fell off in mid-stride.

"Keeping [the head] balanced while in movement is the biggest challenge for us," Wang Ziyi, 19, a member of the Beijing Union University team, told The Guardian.

A soccer game on Friday also featured a mishap when a robot tripped and several other mechanical players to fall, requiring human intervention to clear the hazard.

The World Humanoid Robot Games run through Sunday.

