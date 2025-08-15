Aug. 15 (UPI) -- An Illinois overpass became the stage for an impromptu rodeo when sheriff's deputies ended up in a hoof chase with "a large cow in the roadway."

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said on social media that deputies responded to assist Johnson City police when the big bovine was spotted on the Interstate 57/Herrin Road overpass.

Deputies caught up to the cow near the 1100 block of Prosperity Road.

"It was soon determined that the cow had made a break for freedom after escaping from a stock trailer while its owner was parked at a nearby gas station," officials wrote in the post, which included dashboard camera footage of the pursuit.

Deputies, police and local cattlemen worked together to keep the cow from running into interstate traffic.

"With a little teamwork, and a well-placed lasso, the cow was captured," the post said.