Trending
Odd News
Aug. 15, 2025 / 2:08 PM

'Large cow' spotted on Illinois overpass wrangled by deputies

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- An Illinois overpass became the stage for an impromptu rodeo when sheriff's deputies ended up in a hoof chase with "a large cow in the roadway."

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said on social media that deputies responded to assist Johnson City police when the big bovine was spotted on the Interstate 57/Herrin Road overpass.

Deputies caught up to the cow near the 1100 block of Prosperity Road.

"It was soon determined that the cow had made a break for freedom after escaping from a stock trailer while its owner was parked at a nearby gas station," officials wrote in the post, which included dashboard camera footage of the pursuit.

Deputies, police and local cattlemen worked together to keep the cow from running into interstate traffic.

"With a little teamwork, and a well-placed lasso, the cow was captured," the post said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Auto worker's lost wallet found under hood 11 years later
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Auto worker's lost wallet found under hood 11 years later
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A Minnesota mechanic working on a car brought into his shop made a surprising discovery under the hood: a wallet lost by a Ford plant worker 11 years earlier.
Police: Suspected suicide attempt was just trucker trying to cool off
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Police: Suspected suicide attempt was just trucker trying to cool off
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Emergency responders rushed to a Netherlands bridge where they discovered a reported suicide attempt was actually just a trucker trying to beat the heat.
Overdue book returned to Texas library after nearly 82 years
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Overdue book returned to Texas library after nearly 82 years
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A book was mailed to the San Antonio Public Library nearly 82 years past its due date along with a note blaming the book's long absence on a grandmother.
Maryland man follows lucky feeling to a $31,670 lottery prize
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Maryland man follows lucky feeling to a $31,670 lottery prize
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said he followed an unusual lucky feeling and won $31,670, marking the second time an impulse purchase has earned him a big lottery prize.
Cat stranded in traffic rescued from New Jersey highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cat stranded in traffic rescued from New Jersey highway
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A New Jersey State Police trooper came to the rescue of a stray cat found stranded between a concrete barrier wall and traffic on a busy highway in Newark.
Firefighters hoist hefty horse out of hole in Maryland
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters hoist hefty horse out of hole in Maryland
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Maryland came to the rescue of a horse that attempted to walk over a wooden plank Thursday and ended up stuck in a hole about 8-10 feet deep.
Elderly man rescues, scolds koala that wandered into the road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Elderly man rescues, scolds koala that wandered into the road
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A traveler on an Australian road captured the moment an elderly man rescued -- and then scolded -- a koala that wandered into the middle of the roadway.
New York woman finds 2.3-carat gem at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds
Odd News // 1 day ago
New York woman finds 2.3-carat gem at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A New York woman visited Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park to find a stone for her engagement ring and wound up discovering a 2.3-carat white diamond.
Mystery light over U.S. East Coast sparks UFO speculation online
Odd News // 2 days ago
Mystery light over U.S. East Coast sparks UFO speculation online
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A mysterious light spotted in the night sky over the eastern United States sparked UFO speculation online, but was likely the result of a rocket launch.
Virginia woman wins a second lottery jackpot after four decades
Odd News // 2 days ago
Virginia woman wins a second lottery jackpot after four decades
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman scored a prize of $100,000 a year for 10 years from a scratch-off lottery ticket about four decades after collecting a $25,000 prize.

Trending Stories

Virginia woman wins a second lottery jackpot after four decades
Virginia woman wins a second lottery jackpot after four decades
Indiana man's sunflower surpasses record at 30 feet, 7 inches
Indiana man's sunflower surpasses record at 30 feet, 7 inches
Elderly man rescues, scolds koala that wandered into the road
Elderly man rescues, scolds koala that wandered into the road
New York woman finds 2.3-carat gem at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds
New York woman finds 2.3-carat gem at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds
Massive 22-inch rat removed from home in England
Massive 22-inch rat removed from home in England

Follow Us