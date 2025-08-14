Trending
Maryland man follows lucky feeling to a $31,670 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland man said a lucky feeling inspired him to buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $31,670 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said he followed a lucky feeling and won $31,670, marking the second time such an impulse has earned him a big lottery prize.

The Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he was feeling unusually lucky on Tuesday, so he visited Speedy Convenience on Darlington Drive in Baltimore to play Racetrax, the lottery's virtual horse racing game.

The player said he chose his numbers by looking at which horses had not been winning recently.

"I've had pretty good luck this way," he said.

The player said he nearly gave up hope halfway through the race, when one of his horses was at the back of the pack.

"When I looked back up at the screen, my #12 horse was really gaining ground. You should have heard me yelling at him to keep it up," he said.

The man ended up winning $31,670 from his $6 trifecta box wager. The virtual horse race marked the second time he followed a feeling to a big lottery prize.

"Five or six years ago it was a different kind of feeling, but it was memorable enough that I bought a scratch-off and won big," he recalled.

