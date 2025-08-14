Trending
Aug. 14, 2025 / 1:23 PM

Firefighters hoist hefty horse out of hole in Maryland

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Maryland came to the rescue of a horse that attempted to walk over a wooden plank Thursday morning and ended up stuck in a hole about 8-10 feet deep.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said on social media that rescue crews responded to a property on Hanover Road on Thursday morning when "a horse walked over a wooden plank which gave way [and] fell into [an] 8-10 foot pit."

Firefighters teamed up with the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services' Special Ops crew to form a rescue planm.

The equine was sedated, and rescuers ended up borrowing a crane from a local towing company to hoist the horse out of the hole.

The horse did not appear to be injured, but was placed in the care of a veterinarian while it recovered from the sedative.

