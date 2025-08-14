Trending
Cat stranded in traffic rescued from New Jersey highway

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A New Jersey State Police trooper came to the rescue of a stray cat found stranded next to a barrier wall on a busy stretch of highway.

The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge said on social media that state police were alerted to the presence of a cat stranded next to fast-moving traffic on Highway 280 in Newark.

"Somehow, state troopers reached him in time and were able to corral him to safety," refuge officials wrote.

Troopers contacted Paterson Animal Control, which put them in touch with the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge.

The cat, now named Conan, was examined by a refuge veterinarian.

"Incredibly, he escaped with only a painful laceration over his eye," the post said. "He is not microchipped, and we have no way to identify Conan or discover how he ended up in such a horribly precarious situation."

Conan is now recovering from his injury.

"Despite it all, Conan is gentle, shy and so grateful for the kindness that saved him," officials wrote.

