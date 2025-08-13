Trending
Odd News
Aug. 13, 2025 / 1:26 PM

Mystery light over U.S. East Coast sparks UFO speculation online

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A mysterious spiraling light spotted in the night sky over the eastern United States sparked UFO speculation online, but was likely the result of a rocket launch.

Witnesses reported seeing the ball of light, which appeared to have a spiral shape around it, in the Tuesday night sky over New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, with some reports indicating it was seen as far west as Ohio.

Photos and videos of the light sparked speculation online, with some suggesting it could be a sign of extraterrestrial visitors.

Others pointed out, however, that the timing of the light coincided with the United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur rocket, which took off shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

The rocket was carrying an an experimental navigation satellite into orbit for the U.S. military.

A second rocket was also launched around the same time in Africa.

Latest Headlines

