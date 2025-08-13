Trending
Virginia woman wins a second lottery jackpot after four decades

By Ben Hooper
Oletha Etheridge won a lottery prize of $100,000 a year for 10 years about four decades after winning $25,000 from the Virginia Lottery. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman scored a prize of $100,000 a year for 10 years from a scratch-off lottery ticket about four decades after collecting a $25,000 prize.

Gloucester resident Oletha Etheridge told Virginia Lottery officials she stopped at the Food Lion store on Hargett Boulevard in Gloucester and selected a $100,000 a Year ticket.

The ticket earned Etheridge a top prize of $100,000 a year for 10 years. She said the first person she told was her daughter.

"Are you sitting down? 'Cause I have something to tell you,'" she recalled saying.

Etheridge, who is in her 60s, previously visited lottery headquarters in her 20s to collect a $25,000 prize.

She said her latest winnings will go toward buying a new Corvette and adding new rooms onto her house. The winner is also sharing her prize money with her daughters, Taletha and Takema, who said their portions will go toward buying homes.

