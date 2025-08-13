Trending
Feral kitten rescued from soccer net in California

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue when the residents of a Modesto home found a feral kitten entangled in a soccer net.

The Modesto Fire Department said a crew from Station 4 was dispatched to a Fordham Avenue home where residents found the feline stuck in the soccer net in the back yard.

The firefighters arrived to find the residents had attempted to free the kitten by cutting through the net, but the small animal was still tightly wrapped in about 10 inches of netting.

Rescuers used trauma shears, which have blunt tips, to carefully cut through the net.

"The tangled feline wasn't too happy about people getting close, but the firefighters took a calm and careful approach," the department said on social media. "In the end, they freed the cat without any injuries -- to the animal or themselves."

Battalion Chief Jim Black said the kitten ran off as soon as it was freed.

"Station 4 specializes in hazardous materials incidents, but this morning they added animal entanglements to their list of specialties," the post said.

