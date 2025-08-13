Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A soft drink superfan from North Carolina recaptured a Guinness World Records title when her collection of Coca-Cola memorabilia was tallied at 5,623 unique items.

Lenoir resident Debbie Indicott was first awarded the Guinness World Records title in 2020, when her collection was tallied at 2,028 items, and by 2023 her record had increased to 5,070 items.

She lost the title later in 2023 to fellow collector Jeffery S. Fouke Jr., who had amassed 5,237 items.

Indicott has now recaptured the title with 5,623 items.

She said her collection was initially a source of friction in her family.

"My husband's father worked for Pepsi for many, many years. So, in the beginning it was kind of a no-no to have Coke and definitely to have it in his household," she told WSB-TV in 2021. "But as my collection grew and grew he finally came to accept it and appreciate it, and he enjoys looking at everything too."

Indicott said her love of Coke started with a simple color.

"The red is, I think, what pulls me in, there's something about that bright red. Whenever I'm looking in antique stores, anything red draws my attention," she said.