Aug. 12, 2025 / 12:41 PM

Man wins two big lottery prizes from the same vending machine

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland man won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after winning $10,000 earlier this year from a ticket he bought from the same vending machine. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket after previously winning $10,000 from another game he bought from the same vending machine.

The Ellicott City resident told Maryland Lottery officials he bought a $20 Lucky 777 ticket from the vending machine at the Shell gas station on Waterloo Road in Ellicott City.

"I play the larger tickets because the odds are better," the man said. "But most of my wins come on the $20 tickets."

The man said he was initially planning to buy two crossword-themed scratch-offs, but he was pressed for time so he bought only the single Lucky 777 ticket.

That ticket turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

The man won a $10,000 prize earlier this year from a ticket he purchased from the same vending machine.

The winner said he does not intend to stop buying tickets.

"My expectations have not changed. I have no expectation of winning. At best, I'll break even," he said.

The man said his winnings will help fund a trip to Disney World with his daughter and her family.

