Aug. 12 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler was called to a Queensland home where residents discovered a venomous snake napping in a model train set tunnel.

Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 was called out to a home where a resident spotted what he initially thought to be a rubber snake on his model train set.

The snake catching business said on social media that the reptile was a "healthy and rather large" brown tree snake that "decided to have a sleep in the train set."

The post included a video of McKenzie safely removing the snake from a tunnel on the model train tracks.

McKenzie says in the video that the snake is preparing to shed its skin. The video ends with the snake being released into a tree.

"Back in the tree where you belong, away from the model train set," McKenzie tells the serpent.

Brown tree snakes are venomous, but are generally not considered dangerous to adult humans.