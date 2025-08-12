Large great white shark seen swimming near Maine beaches

Please see the attached drone footage taken on 8/11/25, at 10:00 am. It was spotted again this morning in the area off Pine Point Beach. No photo or video has been obtained today. For questions, please contact: MRO Daryen Granata [email protected] or 207-730-4356 pic.twitter.com/1tDPjshQne— Scarborough Police (@ScarboroughMePD) August 12, 2025

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Maine police department issued a warning about a large shark, suspected to be a great white, seen swimming Monday and Tuesday near several public beaches.

The Scarborough Police Department said in a news release that the city's marine resource officer received a report Monday of a large shark seen near Richmond Island and Scarborough Beach.

Further sightings were reported Tuesday near Pine Point Beach.

The department obtained a drone camera video recorded Monday showing what appears to be a 10-12-foot shark off the southern tip of Richmond Island, near Higgins Beach and Scarborough Beach.

The beaches remained open Tuesday, but police urged visitors to be cautious in local waters.