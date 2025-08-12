Trending
Odd News
Aug. 12, 2025 / 10:38 AM

Bear steals sunflower seeds from pickup truck in Massachusetts

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman shared video of a black bear rooting around under the cover on the bed of her pickup truck and stealing a large bag of sunflower seeds.

The video, recorded in Petersham, Worcester County, shows the bear poking its head and front paws under the soft cover on the pickup truck's bed.

The bear emerges with a large bag of sunflower seeds, which it then proceeds to tear open for a snack.

The truck's owner said it was the first time in 40 years that a bear has managed to access the bed of her truck.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife encourages residents to be "bear aware" and keep all trash, food and other possible attractants secure from the animals.

