A bit too much excitement for a Monday! The lightning strike caused our power outages and traffic delays. Fortunately, no one was injured, and @DominionEnergy responded quickly, restoring power and removing the downed wires. pic.twitter.com/PyieuiTG1K— Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) August 11, 2025

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A South Carolina police officer's dashboard camera recorded the moment lightning struck a utility pole, causing a small explosion and power outages, but no injuries.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department shared dashcam footage on social media showing the moment lightning struck a utility pole in the city, sparking a small explosion and a fire.

"The lightning strike caused our power outages and traffic delays," the post said.

Dominion Energy workers were able to quickly restore power and remove the downed wires.

Police said no one was injured as a result of the lightning strike.