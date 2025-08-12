Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Texas woman's pet chicken was officially named the oldest in the world by Guinness World Records at the age of 14 years and 69 days old.

Little Elm resident Sonya Hull said she hatched the chicken, Pearl, in her personal incubator on March 13, 2011.

Guinness World Records confirmed Pearl's age on May 22, officially earning her the title of world's oldest living chicken.

"She's defied all odds because most Easter-Egger Hens live an average of five to eight years," Hull told Guinness World Records.

She said Pearl's mobility is limited now, so she spends most of her time in the family's laundry room.

"She is welcome to come out into the living room, because she likes to watch TV when she hears it on," Hull said.

Pearl is also fond of the family's elderly cat and new kitten.

"She doesn't seem to mind the other animals, and the kitten will sometimes sit with her," Hull said.

Hull said Pearl's egg production has slowed, but she laid one right after the family found out she was an official Guinness World Record-holder.

The previous oldest chicken living, an Illinois pet named Peanut, died Dec. 25, 2023, at the age of 21 years and 238 days old.