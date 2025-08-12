Trending
Odd News
Aug. 12, 2025 / 11:25 AM

Angler hooks 4-foot alligator in Pennsylvania lake

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- An alligator spotted swimming in a Pennsylvania lake was captured by a Florida sanctuary operator who happened to be in town at the time.

Ricky Sanchez was fishing from his kayak in Bucks County's Magnolia Lake when he hooked an unexpected catch.

"I hooked onto something and I brought it closer and I was like, 'Oh no, that's a gator. That's definitely a gator. That cannot be here," Sanchez told WPVI-TV.

Sanchez's video, which shows the moment the small alligator broke the fishing line and fled, was posted to social media by the Bristol Township Police Department.

"We have notified the Wildlife and Game Commission, who will be addressing this situation," the post said. "Please use caution and avoid using the creek until it's safe."

News of the sighting reached Kyle Asplundh, who runs Jupiter Alligator and Wildlife Sanctuary in Florida. Asplundh, who is originally from Bucks County, happened to be visiting the area at the time and decided to investigate.

Asplundh visited the lake after dark and was able to wrangle the 4-foot reptile.

"I was able to get close to it and then I was able to secure it and put it in the car," he said.

Park rangers cared for the gator overnight before releasing it back to Asplundh, who said it will have a new permanent home at his sanctuary.

He said the animal was likely a pet that was abandoned after being too large for its owner to handle.

"This animal is definitely not a pet. I have hundreds of these animals and I would never consider any of them my pets," he said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Texas chicken named world's oldest at the age of 14
Odd News // 28 minutes ago
Texas chicken named world's oldest at the age of 14
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Texas woman's pet chicken, named Pearl, was officially named the oldest in the world by Guinness World Records at the age of 14 years and 69 days old.
Bear steals sunflower seeds from pickup truck in Massachusetts
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Bear steals sunflower seeds from pickup truck in Massachusetts
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman shared video of a black bear rooting around under the cover on the bed of her pickup truck and stealing a large bag of sunflower seeds.
Coyote with leg stuck in tree rescued in Alabama
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Coyote with leg stuck in tree rescued in Alabama
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Police in Alabama came to the rescue of a young coyote found with its leg stuck in a narrow gap between tree branches on a Springville resident's property.
Bear takes a dip in Connecticut resident's pool
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear takes a dip in Connecticut resident's pool
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman shared security video of a bear that wandered onto her Newington property and ended up beating the heat with a dip in her backyard pool.
Ohio man's favorite scratch-off lottery ticket earns a third big prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ohio man's favorite scratch-off lottery ticket earns a third big prize
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- An Ohio man won $50,000 from his favorite scratch-off lottery ticket, which previously scored him wins worth $5,000 and $10,000 just two months earlier.
Pig escapes birthday party, runs to Illinois high school
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pig escapes birthday party, runs to Illinois high school
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Police were summoned to an Illinois high school where a pig that apparently escaped from a child's birthday party in Evanston decided to pay a visit to campus.
Four men eat beans with toothpicks to break world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Four men eat beans with toothpicks to break world record
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush teamed up with fellow YouTuber Josh Horton and his crew to eat baked beans with toothpicks and earn two titles.
Colorado team rescues dogs having 'ruff' time on mountain
Odd News // 1 day ago
Colorado team rescues dogs having 'ruff' time on mountain
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A search and rescue team in Colorado came to the rescue of a group of dogs reported to be "having a 'ruff' time" on Mount Princeton in Chaffee County.
Starbucks Korea bans customers from bringing desktops, printers
Odd News // 1 day ago
Starbucks Korea bans customers from bringing desktops, printers
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Signs have been posted at Starbucks locations in South Korea informing customers that they will no longer be allowed to set up desktop computers and printers.
Connecticut men reel in estimated 700-pound thresher shark
Odd News // 3 days ago
Connecticut men reel in estimated 700-pound thresher shark
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A pair of Connecticut anglers may have broken a state record when they reeled in a 16-foot thresher shark that they estimated to weigh about 700 pounds.

Trending Stories

Indiana man's sunflower surpasses record at 30 feet, 7 inches
Indiana man's sunflower surpasses record at 30 feet, 7 inches
Bear takes a dip in Connecticut resident's pool
Bear takes a dip in Connecticut resident's pool
Starbucks Korea bans customers from bringing desktops, printers
Starbucks Korea bans customers from bringing desktops, printers
Four men eat beans with toothpicks to break world record
Four men eat beans with toothpicks to break world record
Ohio man's favorite scratch-off lottery ticket earns a third big prize
Ohio man's favorite scratch-off lottery ticket earns a third big prize

Follow Us