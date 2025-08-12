Aug. 12 (UPI) -- An alligator spotted swimming in a Pennsylvania lake was captured by a Florida sanctuary operator who happened to be in town at the time.

Ricky Sanchez was fishing from his kayak in Bucks County's Magnolia Lake when he hooked an unexpected catch.

"I hooked onto something and I brought it closer and I was like, 'Oh no, that's a gator. That's definitely a gator. That cannot be here," Sanchez told WPVI-TV.

Sanchez's video, which shows the moment the small alligator broke the fishing line and fled, was posted to social media by the Bristol Township Police Department.

"We have notified the Wildlife and Game Commission, who will be addressing this situation," the post said. "Please use caution and avoid using the creek until it's safe."

News of the sighting reached Kyle Asplundh, who runs Jupiter Alligator and Wildlife Sanctuary in Florida. Asplundh, who is originally from Bucks County, happened to be visiting the area at the time and decided to investigate.

Asplundh visited the lake after dark and was able to wrangle the 4-foot reptile.

"I was able to get close to it and then I was able to secure it and put it in the car," he said.

Park rangers cared for the gator overnight before releasing it back to Asplundh, who said it will have a new permanent home at his sanctuary.

He said the animal was likely a pet that was abandoned after being too large for its owner to handle.

"This animal is definitely not a pet. I have hundreds of these animals and I would never consider any of them my pets," he said.