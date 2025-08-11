Ohio man's favorite scratch-off lottery ticket earns a third big prize

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- An Ohio man won $50,000 from his favorite scratch-off lottery ticket, which previously scored him wins worth $5,000 and $10,000 just two months earlier.

The Centerville man told Ohio Lottery officials he stopped at Ameristop on North State Route 48 in Waynesville and bought a $50 Billion scratch-off ticket.

The player said the Ameristop is one of his favorite places to buy tickets, and he considers it to be his lucky store.

The ticket turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

"It was pretty exciting," the winner recalled.

The man previously collected prizes of $5,000 and $10,000 from Billion tickets in June.