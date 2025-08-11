Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman shared video of a bear that wandered onto her property and ended up beating the heat with a dip in her pool.

Theresa Sanderson shared video of the bear swimming laps in the pool behind her Newington home.

She said the bear spent several minutes swimming before climbing out of the water and wandering away from her property.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said there have been 51 reported bear sightings in Newington so far this year.

Am Auburn, Calif., resident shared video in May of a mother bear and cub paying a visit to their backyard pool for a swimming lesson.

The resident said it is not uncommon for bears to visit the pool in search of somewhere to cool down from the high temperatures.