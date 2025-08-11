Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush teamed up with fellow YouTuber Josh Horton and his crew to eat baked beans with toothpicks.

Rush, Horton and two members of Horton's crew took on the record for the most baked beans eaten with a toothpick in 3 minutes by a team of 4.

The number to beat was 429, and the team managed to devour 559 beans in the allotted time, handily taking the record.

Rush's contribution was 211 beans, breaking his own record for the most baked beans eaten with a toothpick in 3 minutes by an individual, which he previously set at 178.