Pig escapes birthday party, runs to Illinois high school

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Police were summoned to an Illinois high school where a pig that apparently escaped from a child's birthday party decided to pay a visit to campus.

Evanston Township High School said on social media that its safety department "received multiple calls about a fugitive pig seeking refuge at the Home of the Wildkits."

The Evanston Police Department was contacted and Officers Daniel Pack and Jaclyn Roden were called to pursue the porcine perpetrator.

The pig was successfully collared after "a short (and slippery) pursuit," the post said.

The pig was taken to the Evanston Animal Shelter, where Vicky Pasenko, the facility's executive director, later learned the estimated 30-pound animal had escaped from a child's birthday party in the area.

Pasenko said adults from the party came to the shelter, but she couldn't release the pig to them because they had only rented the animal and were not the owners. She said pigs are not legal to keep in the city of Evanston.

Perry Kubala, the city's animal warden, said the pig will either be returned to its owner or placed in a new home this week.