Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A search and rescue team in Colorado came to the rescue of a group of dogs reported to be "having a 'ruff' time" on Mount Princeton in Chaffee County.

Chaffee County Search and Rescue North said the team received a report Friday about some dogs in need at a high altitude.

"We got a call for some pups who were having a 'ruff' time on Mount Princeton," the team said on social media. "While pet rescues are not normal protocol for search and rescue teams, our team definitely has some pet lovers who were ready to jump into action!"

Rescuers responded to the reported location with some canine carry harnesses donated by Fido Pro.

"All teams and doggos were out of the field 7 hours later," the post said.