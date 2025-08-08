Trending
Odd News
Aug. 8, 2025 / 12:54 PM

Connecticut men reel in estimated 700-pound thresher shark

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A pair of Connecticut anglers may have broken a state record when they reeled in a 16-foot thresher shark they estimated to weigh about 700 pounds.

Ed Lovely and Moe Giovanni said they were out on the Long Island Sound in Lovely's 16.5-foot boat last week when they hooked something big.

"I was hand feeding the line out, I got down to 45 or 50 feet and boom, I tell Moe boom something just hit and -- bang, zoom -- it started spooling us," Lovely told WTIC-TV.

The men ended up struggling with the thresher shark for six hours. The men said they took turns wearing the fishing belt and holding the rod.

"You need to have teamwork getting a fish like that because one guy has to drive the boat while the other guy's got to reel and tell him which way it's going and starboard side, port side, and so for those hours we were just going back and forth," Giovanni said.

The men said they were shocked when they finally saw the size of the fish.

"A few hours later, I finally saw the shark way out, and it was ginormous. It was huge," Lovely told WTNH-TV. "I was like, 'This is crazy.' Even Moe was like, 'This is the biggest fish I've ever seen.'"

They were finally about to harpoon the shark after six hours of struggling. They towed their catch back to shore, where they loaded it into Lovely's truck.

The shark's estimated 700-pound weight was so heavy that it snapped a bolt on Lovely's winch while unloading it from the truck.

"I was smiling like a little kid," Lovely said. "This stuff doesn't happen, especially on a boat that size and a rod that size."

The anglers are now attempting to determine whether their catch is indeed a new state record.

State records currently list the largest shark caught in Connecticut waters as a 650-pound mako shark caught in 1987.

A Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection representative said a marine trophy fish award application for the shark is being reviewed by officials.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ohio man on a golf trip to Michigan wins $150,000 Powerball prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Ohio man on a golf trip to Michigan wins $150,000 Powerball prize
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- An Ohio man visiting Michigan for a day out on the golf course bought a Powerball ticket with his usual numbers that turned out to be a $150,000 winner.
Stuck deer rescued from wire fence in England
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Stuck deer rescued from wire fence in England
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in England came to the assistance of a deer that got its head stuck in a wire fence in Nottinghamshire and was trapped for several hours.
Indiana man's sunflower surpasses record at 30 feet, 7 inches
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Indiana man's sunflower surpasses record at 30 feet, 7 inches
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- An Indiana man's towering sunflower is unofficially a Guinness World Record breaker after reaching a height of 30 feet and 7 inches tall in Fort Wayne.
Burglar bear's break-in foiled by fearless 6-pound Pomeranian
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Burglar bear's break-in foiled by fearless 6-pound Pomeranian
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman's home security camera recorded the moment a bear that broke into her house was chased off the property by her 6-pound Pomeranian.
82,000 rubber ducks race down the Chicago River
Odd News // 3 hours ago
82,000 rubber ducks race down the Chicago River
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- More than 82,000 rubber ducks went floating down the Chicago River for the 2025 Chicago Ducky Derby, an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois.
Critically endangered addax calf born at Kansas zoo
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Critically endangered addax calf born at Kansas zoo
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Kansas zoo announced the birth of an addax antelope calf, a milestone in conservation for one of the world's most critically endangered hoofed mammals.
Persistence pays off for S.C. woman who stuck with her lottery numbers
Odd News // 1 day ago
Persistence pays off for S.C. woman who stuck with her lottery numbers
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman found sticking with the same set of lottery numbers for years to be a profitable decision when she scored a $507,000 jackpot.
Experts disagree on identity of mystery animal in Kansas
Odd News // 1 day ago
Experts disagree on identity of mystery animal in Kansas
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts said a mystery animal caught on camera in northeast Kansas is not a bear -- but they disagree about what the creature might actually be.
20-foot snake found lounging atop dumpster in Los Angeles garage
Odd News // 1 day ago
20-foot snake found lounging atop dumpster in Los Angeles garage
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles woman pulled into the parking garage at her apartment complex and quickly noticed something unusual atop the dumpster -- a 20-foot python.
Bear caught on camera opening door, walking into house
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear caught on camera opening door, walking into house
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado shared security camera video of a bear effortlessly opening the door to a Telluride-area home and barging into the house.

Trending Stories

'Seinfeld' fans compete in Elaine dance contest at Minor League game
'Seinfeld' fans compete in Elaine dance contest at Minor League game
N.C. woman wins $2M lottery prize one month after $250,000 win
N.C. woman wins $2M lottery prize one month after $250,000 win
Indiana man's giant sunflower plant approaching world record
Indiana man's giant sunflower plant approaching world record
Critically endangered addax calf born at Kansas zoo
Critically endangered addax calf born at Kansas zoo
Experts disagree on identity of mystery animal in Kansas
Experts disagree on identity of mystery animal in Kansas

Follow Us