Ohio man on a golf trip to Michigan wins $150,000 Powerball prize

Ohio resident Donovan Reynolds traveled to Michigan to play golf, and while in the state he bought a Powerball ticket that earned him $150,000. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- An Ohio man on a golf trip to Michigan bought a Powerball ticket that turned out to be a $150,000 winner.

Donovan Reynolds, 68, told Michigan Lottery officials he was visiting Michigan for a day of golf when he stopped at Big Daddy's Truck Stop on Saint Anthony Road in Ottawa Lake and bought a ticket for the July 23 Powerball drawing.

"I typically play Powerball in Ohio, but I was in Michigan for the day golfing, so I bought my ticket while I was here," Reynolds said. "I checked the winning numbers the next day and froze when I saw I matched four white balls and the Powerball. I was stunned! I have been playing these numbers for a while and they finally paid off."

Reynolds scored a $150,000 prize in the drawing. He said his winnings will go into his daughter's college fund.