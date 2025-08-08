Trending
Odd News
Aug. 8, 2025 / 12:29 PM

Ohio man on a golf trip to Michigan wins $150,000 Powerball prize

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Ohio resident Donovan Reynolds traveled to Michigan to play golf, and while in the state he bought a Powerball ticket that earned him $150,000. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
Ohio resident Donovan Reynolds traveled to Michigan to play golf, and while in the state he bought a Powerball ticket that earned him $150,000. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- An Ohio man on a golf trip to Michigan bought a Powerball ticket that turned out to be a $150,000 winner.

Donovan Reynolds, 68, told Michigan Lottery officials he was visiting Michigan for a day of golf when he stopped at Big Daddy's Truck Stop on Saint Anthony Road in Ottawa Lake and bought a ticket for the July 23 Powerball drawing.

"I typically play Powerball in Ohio, but I was in Michigan for the day golfing, so I bought my ticket while I was here," Reynolds said. "I checked the winning numbers the next day and froze when I saw I matched four white balls and the Powerball. I was stunned! I have been playing these numbers for a while and they finally paid off."

Reynolds scored a $150,000 prize in the drawing. He said his winnings will go into his daughter's college fund.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Connecticut men reel in estimated 700-pound thresher shark
Odd News // 37 minutes ago
Connecticut men reel in estimated 700-pound thresher shark
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A pair of Connecticut anglers may have broken a state record when they reeled in a 16-foot thresher shark that they estimated to weigh about 700 pounds.
Stuck deer rescued from wire fence in England
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Stuck deer rescued from wire fence in England
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in England came to the assistance of a deer that got its head stuck in a wire fence in Nottinghamshire and was trapped for several hours.
Indiana man's sunflower surpasses record at 30 feet, 7 inches
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Indiana man's sunflower surpasses record at 30 feet, 7 inches
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- An Indiana man's towering sunflower is unofficially a Guinness World Record breaker after reaching a height of 30 feet and 7 inches tall in Fort Wayne.
Burglar bear's break-in foiled by fearless 6-pound Pomeranian
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Burglar bear's break-in foiled by fearless 6-pound Pomeranian
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman's home security camera recorded the moment a bear that broke into her house was chased off the property by her 6-pound Pomeranian.
82,000 rubber ducks race down the Chicago River
Odd News // 3 hours ago
82,000 rubber ducks race down the Chicago River
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- More than 82,000 rubber ducks went floating down the Chicago River for the 2025 Chicago Ducky Derby, an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois.
Critically endangered addax calf born at Kansas zoo
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Critically endangered addax calf born at Kansas zoo
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Kansas zoo announced the birth of an addax antelope calf, a milestone in conservation for one of the world's most critically endangered hoofed mammals.
Persistence pays off for S.C. woman who stuck with her lottery numbers
Odd News // 1 day ago
Persistence pays off for S.C. woman who stuck with her lottery numbers
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman found sticking with the same set of lottery numbers for years to be a profitable decision when she scored a $507,000 jackpot.
Experts disagree on identity of mystery animal in Kansas
Odd News // 1 day ago
Experts disagree on identity of mystery animal in Kansas
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts said a mystery animal caught on camera in northeast Kansas is not a bear -- but they disagree about what the creature might actually be.
20-foot snake found lounging atop dumpster in Los Angeles garage
Odd News // 1 day ago
20-foot snake found lounging atop dumpster in Los Angeles garage
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles woman pulled into the parking garage at her apartment complex and quickly noticed something unusual atop the dumpster -- a 20-foot python.
Bear caught on camera opening door, walking into house
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear caught on camera opening door, walking into house
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado shared security camera video of a bear effortlessly opening the door to a Telluride-area home and barging into the house.

Trending Stories

'Seinfeld' fans compete in Elaine dance contest at Minor League game
'Seinfeld' fans compete in Elaine dance contest at Minor League game
N.C. woman wins $2M lottery prize one month after $250,000 win
N.C. woman wins $2M lottery prize one month after $250,000 win
Indiana man's giant sunflower plant approaching world record
Indiana man's giant sunflower plant approaching world record
Critically endangered addax calf born at Kansas zoo
Critically endangered addax calf born at Kansas zoo
Experts disagree on identity of mystery animal in Kansas
Experts disagree on identity of mystery animal in Kansas

Follow Us