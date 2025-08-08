Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman's home security camera recorded the moment a bear that broke into her house was chased back out by her 6-pound Pomeranian.

Kayla Kleine shared security camera footage from her West Vancouver home showing the moment a bear wandered into the house Monday while she had the door propped open for circulation amid high heat.

The footage shows the bear investigating the home's TV before raiding the breakfast Kleine had put out for her small dog, Scout.

Seconds later, Scout comes running out from a side room and chases the bear while barking.

The started bruin burglar darts out of the house as Kleine comes out to see what the commotion is about.

"He came sprinting around the corner, and I just saw the bear running out of our kitchen and he chased it out of the house," Kleine told Global News.

She said Scout chased the bear through the yard until the much larger animal vaulted over a fence.

Kleine said Scout was apparently upset at the bear for eating his breakfast.

"I was surprised but he's also scary when he's mad so I could see him going full speed at the bear," Kleine said.

Kleine praised Scout, who was not injured during the encounter.

"He's the best. He's super cuddly and affectionate but he's really feisty and really protective of me and my husband," she said.