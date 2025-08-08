Trending
Odd News
Aug. 8, 2025 / 10:16 AM

Burglar bear's break-in foiled by fearless 6-pound Pomeranian

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman's home security camera recorded the moment a bear that broke into her house was chased back out by her 6-pound Pomeranian.

Kayla Kleine shared security camera footage from her West Vancouver home showing the moment a bear wandered into the house Monday while she had the door propped open for circulation amid high heat.

The footage shows the bear investigating the home's TV before raiding the breakfast Kleine had put out for her small dog, Scout.

Seconds later, Scout comes running out from a side room and chases the bear while barking.

The started bruin burglar darts out of the house as Kleine comes out to see what the commotion is about.

"He came sprinting around the corner, and I just saw the bear running out of our kitchen and he chased it out of the house," Kleine told Global News.

She said Scout chased the bear through the yard until the much larger animal vaulted over a fence.

Kleine said Scout was apparently upset at the bear for eating his breakfast.

"I was surprised but he's also scary when he's mad so I could see him going full speed at the bear," Kleine said.

Kleine praised Scout, who was not injured during the encounter.

"He's the best. He's super cuddly and affectionate but he's really feisty and really protective of me and my husband," she said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

82,000 rubber ducks race down the Chicago River
Odd News // 45 minutes ago
82,000 rubber ducks race down the Chicago River
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- More than 82,000 rubber ducks went floating down the Chicago River for the 2025 Chicago Ducky Derby, an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois.
Critically endangered addax calf born at Kansas zoo
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Critically endangered addax calf born at Kansas zoo
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Kansas zoo announced the birth of an addax antelope calf, a milestone in conservation for one of the world's most critically endangered hoofed mammals.
Persistence pays off for S.C. woman who stuck with her lottery numbers
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Persistence pays off for S.C. woman who stuck with her lottery numbers
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman found sticking with the same set of lottery numbers for years to be a profitable decision when she scored a $507,000 jackpot.
Experts disagree on identity of mystery animal in Kansas
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Experts disagree on identity of mystery animal in Kansas
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts said a mystery animal caught on camera in northeast Kansas is not a bear -- but they disagree about what the creature might actually be.
20-foot snake found lounging atop dumpster in Los Angeles garage
Odd News // 23 hours ago
20-foot snake found lounging atop dumpster in Los Angeles garage
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles woman pulled into the parking garage at her apartment complex and quickly noticed something unusual atop the dumpster -- a 20-foot python.
Bear caught on camera opening door, walking into house
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear caught on camera opening door, walking into house
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado shared security camera video of a bear effortlessly opening the door to a Telluride-area home and barging into the house.
Kitten gets head stuck through brick hole in Scotland
Odd News // 1 day ago
Kitten gets head stuck through brick hole in Scotland
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A 6-week-old kitten was brought to a veterinary clinic in Scotland to receive help for an unusual problem: his head was stuck through a hole in a brick.
Bear rescued after more than a week with its head stuck in a jar
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear rescued after more than a week with its head stuck in a jar
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Wisconsin announced a bear seen wandering through three counties with a plastic jar stuck over its head has been successfully freed.
N.C. woman wins $2M lottery prize one month after $250,000 win
Odd News // 1 day ago
N.C. woman wins $2M lottery prize one month after $250,000 win
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman scored a $2 million top prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just over a month after winning $250,000 from a second chance drawing.
Indiana man's giant sunflower plant approaching world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Indiana man's giant sunflower plant approaching world record
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Fort Wayne, Ind., gardener said his sunflower plant is within a foot of breaking the Guinness World Record for height -- and it's still growing every day.

Trending Stories

'Seinfeld' fans compete in Elaine dance contest at Minor League game
'Seinfeld' fans compete in Elaine dance contest at Minor League game
N.C. woman wins $2M lottery prize one month after $250,000 win
N.C. woman wins $2M lottery prize one month after $250,000 win
Indiana man's giant sunflower plant approaching world record
Indiana man's giant sunflower plant approaching world record
Experts disagree on identity of mystery animal in Kansas
Experts disagree on identity of mystery animal in Kansas
Critically endangered addax calf born at Kansas zoo
Critically endangered addax calf born at Kansas zoo

Follow Us