Aug. 8 (UPI) -- An Indiana man's towering sunflower is unofficially a world record-breaker after being measured at 30 feet and 7 inches tall.

Fort Wayne resident Alex Babich previously attempted to break the U.S. record with a sunflower he grew last year, but ultimately fell short.

A documentary named Bloom chronicled his efforts, and the crew returned to his home this week and filmed the moment his sunflower, named Clover, unofficially beat the Guinness World Record of 30 feet and 1 inch.

Clover broke the U.S. record last week when it reached 26 feet and 8 inches tall.

The City of Fort Wayne supported Babich's efforts by providing him with a cherry picker to protect Clover from squirrels.

"We've been here 30 years. We absolutely love Fort Wayne," Babich told WANE-TV. "We have a lot of friends here, family here, and everybody's been so supportive in this town. It's been really cool. And honestly, everybody's support is what's been pushing us to push this plant."

Evidence of Clover's height must now be examined by Guinness World Records to make the accomplishment official.