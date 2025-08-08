Trending
Odd News
Aug. 8, 2025 / 11:58 AM

Indiana man's sunflower surpasses record at 30 feet, 7 inches

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- An Indiana man's towering sunflower is unofficially a world record-breaker after being measured at 30 feet and 7 inches tall.

Fort Wayne resident Alex Babich previously attempted to break the U.S. record with a sunflower he grew last year, but ultimately fell short.

A documentary named Bloom chronicled his efforts, and the crew returned to his home this week and filmed the moment his sunflower, named Clover, unofficially beat the Guinness World Record of 30 feet and 1 inch.

Clover broke the U.S. record last week when it reached 26 feet and 8 inches tall.

The City of Fort Wayne supported Babich's efforts by providing him with a cherry picker to protect Clover from squirrels.

"We've been here 30 years. We absolutely love Fort Wayne," Babich told WANE-TV. "We have a lot of friends here, family here, and everybody's been so supportive in this town. It's been really cool. And honestly, everybody's support is what's been pushing us to push this plant."

Evidence of Clover's height must now be examined by Guinness World Records to make the accomplishment official.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Burglar bear's break-in foiled by fearless 6-pound Pomeranian
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Burglar bear's break-in foiled by fearless 6-pound Pomeranian
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman's home security camera recorded the moment a bear that broke into her house was chased off the property by her 6-pound Pomeranian.
82,000 rubber ducks race down the Chicago River
Odd News // 2 hours ago
82,000 rubber ducks race down the Chicago River
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- More than 82,000 rubber ducks went floating down the Chicago River for the 2025 Chicago Ducky Derby, an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois.
Critically endangered addax calf born at Kansas zoo
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Critically endangered addax calf born at Kansas zoo
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Kansas zoo announced the birth of an addax antelope calf, a milestone in conservation for one of the world's most critically endangered hoofed mammals.
Persistence pays off for S.C. woman who stuck with her lottery numbers
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Persistence pays off for S.C. woman who stuck with her lottery numbers
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman found sticking with the same set of lottery numbers for years to be a profitable decision when she scored a $507,000 jackpot.
Experts disagree on identity of mystery animal in Kansas
Odd News // 1 day ago
Experts disagree on identity of mystery animal in Kansas
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts said a mystery animal caught on camera in northeast Kansas is not a bear -- but they disagree about what the creature might actually be.
20-foot snake found lounging atop dumpster in Los Angeles garage
Odd News // 1 day ago
20-foot snake found lounging atop dumpster in Los Angeles garage
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles woman pulled into the parking garage at her apartment complex and quickly noticed something unusual atop the dumpster -- a 20-foot python.
Bear caught on camera opening door, walking into house
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear caught on camera opening door, walking into house
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado shared security camera video of a bear effortlessly opening the door to a Telluride-area home and barging into the house.
Kitten gets head stuck through brick hole in Scotland
Odd News // 1 day ago
Kitten gets head stuck through brick hole in Scotland
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A 6-week-old kitten was brought to a veterinary clinic in Scotland to receive help for an unusual problem: his head was stuck through a hole in a brick.
Bear rescued after more than a week with its head stuck in a jar
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear rescued after more than a week with its head stuck in a jar
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Wisconsin announced a bear seen wandering through three counties with a plastic jar stuck over its head has been successfully freed.
N.C. woman wins $2M lottery prize one month after $250,000 win
Odd News // 1 day ago
N.C. woman wins $2M lottery prize one month after $250,000 win
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman scored a $2 million top prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just over a month after winning $250,000 from a second chance drawing.

Trending Stories

'Seinfeld' fans compete in Elaine dance contest at Minor League game
'Seinfeld' fans compete in Elaine dance contest at Minor League game
N.C. woman wins $2M lottery prize one month after $250,000 win
N.C. woman wins $2M lottery prize one month after $250,000 win
Indiana man's giant sunflower plant approaching world record
Indiana man's giant sunflower plant approaching world record
Experts disagree on identity of mystery animal in Kansas
Experts disagree on identity of mystery animal in Kansas
Critically endangered addax calf born at Kansas zoo
Critically endangered addax calf born at Kansas zoo

Follow Us