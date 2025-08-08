Aug. 8 (UPI) -- More than 82,000 rubber ducks went floating down the Chicago River for the 2025 Chicago Ducky Derby, an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois.

The event called on spectators and fans to adopt a duck for a $10 donation, and the ducks were then dumped into the river for a floating race to win their adopters prizes including a Chevy Trailblazer, $2,500 cash and W Club Chicago Cubs tickets.

Organizers said more than 82,000 rubber ducks participated in this year's derby, which raised nearly $600,000 for Special Olympics Illinois.

"Each donation supports Special Olympics Illinois programming which creates opportunities for growth, personal development, and connection through, sports, health, and leadership programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities," Pete Beale-DelVecchio, president and CEO of Special Olympics Illinois, said in a statement.

The event also included live music, food trucks, photo opportunities and games.

The ducks were removed from the river after the race and will be stored for use in next year's event.