Trending
Odd News
Aug. 8, 2025 / 9:51 AM

82,000 rubber ducks race down the Chicago River

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- More than 82,000 rubber ducks went floating down the Chicago River for the 2025 Chicago Ducky Derby, an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois.

The event called on spectators and fans to adopt a duck for a $10 donation, and the ducks were then dumped into the river for a floating race to win their adopters prizes including a Chevy Trailblazer, $2,500 cash and W Club Chicago Cubs tickets.

Organizers said more than 82,000 rubber ducks participated in this year's derby, which raised nearly $600,000 for Special Olympics Illinois.

"Each donation supports Special Olympics Illinois programming which creates opportunities for growth, personal development, and connection through, sports, health, and leadership programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities," Pete Beale-DelVecchio, president and CEO of Special Olympics Illinois, said in a statement.

The event also included live music, food trucks, photo opportunities and games.

The ducks were removed from the river after the race and will be stored for use in next year's event.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Burglar bear's break-in foiled by fearless 6-pound Pomeranian
Odd News // 17 minutes ago
Burglar bear's break-in foiled by fearless 6-pound Pomeranian
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman's home security camera recorded the moment a bear that broke into her house was chased off the property by her 6-pound Pomeranian.
Critically endangered addax calf born at Kansas zoo
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Critically endangered addax calf born at Kansas zoo
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Kansas zoo announced the birth of an addax antelope calf, a milestone in conservation for one of the world's most critically endangered hoofed mammals.
Persistence pays off for S.C. woman who stuck with her lottery numbers
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Persistence pays off for S.C. woman who stuck with her lottery numbers
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman found sticking with the same set of lottery numbers for years to be a profitable decision when she scored a $507,000 jackpot.
Experts disagree on identity of mystery animal in Kansas
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Experts disagree on identity of mystery animal in Kansas
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts said a mystery animal caught on camera in northeast Kansas is not a bear -- but they disagree about what the creature might actually be.
20-foot snake found lounging atop dumpster in Los Angeles garage
Odd News // 23 hours ago
20-foot snake found lounging atop dumpster in Los Angeles garage
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles woman pulled into the parking garage at her apartment complex and quickly noticed something unusual atop the dumpster -- a 20-foot python.
Bear caught on camera opening door, walking into house
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bear caught on camera opening door, walking into house
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado shared security camera video of a bear effortlessly opening the door to a Telluride-area home and barging into the house.
Kitten gets head stuck through brick hole in Scotland
Odd News // 1 day ago
Kitten gets head stuck through brick hole in Scotland
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A 6-week-old kitten was brought to a veterinary clinic in Scotland to receive help for an unusual problem: his head was stuck through a hole in a brick.
Bear rescued after more than a week with its head stuck in a jar
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear rescued after more than a week with its head stuck in a jar
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Wisconsin announced a bear seen wandering through three counties with a plastic jar stuck over its head has been successfully freed.
N.C. woman wins $2M lottery prize one month after $250,000 win
Odd News // 1 day ago
N.C. woman wins $2M lottery prize one month after $250,000 win
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman scored a $2 million top prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just over a month after winning $250,000 from a second chance drawing.
Indiana man's giant sunflower plant approaching world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Indiana man's giant sunflower plant approaching world record
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Fort Wayne, Ind., gardener said his sunflower plant is within a foot of breaking the Guinness World Record for height -- and it's still growing every day.

Trending Stories

'Seinfeld' fans compete in Elaine dance contest at Minor League game
'Seinfeld' fans compete in Elaine dance contest at Minor League game
N.C. woman wins $2M lottery prize one month after $250,000 win
N.C. woman wins $2M lottery prize one month after $250,000 win
Indiana man's giant sunflower plant approaching world record
Indiana man's giant sunflower plant approaching world record
Experts disagree on identity of mystery animal in Kansas
Experts disagree on identity of mystery animal in Kansas
Critically endangered addax calf born at Kansas zoo
Critically endangered addax calf born at Kansas zoo

Follow Us