Aug. 8, 2025 / 11:59 AM

Stuck deer rescued from wire fence in England

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in England came to the assistance of a deer that got its head stuck in a wire fence and was trapped for several hours.

Brinsley Animal Rescue in Nottinghamshire said on social media that a woman contacted the group to report a deer had been trapped in a wire fence "for many hours."

The woman stayed with the deer and attempted to keep it safe until rescuers arrived.

"The deer had panicked and was firmly trapped in the strong wire netting," the post said. "He calmed down once he was covered over and we managed to free him."

The deer was taken to a veterinarian to be examined and was said to be "recovering well" from the ordeal.

