Aug. 7, 2025 / 10:26 AM

Kitten gets head stuck through brick hole in Scotland

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A 6-week-old kitten was brought to a veterinary clinic in Scotland to receive help for an unusual problem: his head was stuck in a brick.

The Clyde Vet Group Small Animal Hospital in Lanark said on social media that the "wee aspiring bricklayer," named Yogi, was brought in by his family "when he managed to get his tiny head stuck in a brick overnight."

Veterinarians sedated Yogi and lubricated his head and neck for safe extraction from the brick.

The kitten was not injured.

"We're thrilled to say Yogi has recovered brilliantly and is now back home, happy, healthy... and hopefully steering clear of any more DIY disasters," the post said.

