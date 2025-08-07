Persistence pays off for S.C. woman who stuck with her lottery numbers

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman found sticking with the same set of lottery numbers for years to be a profitable decision when she scored a $507,000 jackpot.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Midlands woman had been using the same set of numbers to play Palmetto Cash 5 drawings for years before buying her winning ticket at Cuz's Corner on South Congress Street in Winnsboro.

The well-worn numbers earned the woman a $507,000 prize.

"It's about time," the player recalled thinking.

The Palmetto Cash 5 jackpot starts at $100,000 and increases each time a drawing is held with no winner. The jackpot had rolled over 23 times before the woman's big win.

"It was unreal," she said.

The winner said she plans to invest her prize money.