Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Rolling Hills Zoo in Kansas announced the birth of an addax antelope calf, one of the world's most critically endangered hoofed mammals.

The zoo said the baby was born Saturday to second-time mother Felicity and fifth-time father Ajax.

Felicity and Ajax previously welcomed Fern, a female addax calf, in July 2023.

"Faced with enormous challenges, addax are one of the most critically endangered hoofed mammals in the world, which means every birth is a big win for conservation," the zoo said on social media. "This calf is more than cute -- it's a symbol of hope for this species."

The calf is currently on display with its family in the addax enclosure. Visitors hoping to spot the baby are advised look closely at the back of the yard, shaded areas and near the fence line.