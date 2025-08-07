Trending
Odd News
Aug. 7, 2025 / 10:35 AM

Bear caught on camera opening door, walking into house

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado shared video of a bear effortlessly opening the door to a Telluride-area home and barging into the house.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southwest Region posted security camera footage to social media showing the bear getting up on its hind legs, pushing the handle with its paw and waltzing in through the now-open door.

Officials wrote that bears learning to open doors "can lead to a lot of conflict."

"Our officers have dealt with bears in homes around Telluride and Mountain Village a lot this summer," the post said. "We know of bears entering multiple homes in one night, multiple bears entering the same home in one night, etc."

The organization urged homeowners targeted by bear break-ins to report the trespassing incidents as soon as possible.

"Too often we get reports of bears getting into homes and apartments multiple days after the first incident has occurred. The earlier you call CPW, the better it could end up for you and the bear," officials wrote.

Latest Headlines

20-foot snake found lounging atop dumpster in Los Angeles garage
Odd News // 4 minutes ago
20-foot snake found lounging atop dumpster in Los Angeles garage
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles woman pulled into the parking garage at her apartment complex and quickly noticed something unusual atop the dumpster -- a 20-foot python.
Kitten gets head stuck through brick hole in Scotland
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Kitten gets head stuck through brick hole in Scotland
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A 6-week-old kitten was brought to a veterinary clinic in Scotland to receive help for an unusual problem: his head was stuck through a hole in a brick.
Bear rescued after more than a week with its head stuck in a jar
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Bear rescued after more than a week with its head stuck in a jar
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Wisconsin announced a bear seen wandering through three counties with a plastic jar stuck over its head has been successfully freed.
N.C. woman wins $2M lottery prize one month after $250,000 win
Odd News // 22 hours ago
N.C. woman wins $2M lottery prize one month after $250,000 win
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman scored a $2 million top prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just over a month after winning $250,000 from a second chance drawing.
Indiana man's giant sunflower plant approaching world record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Indiana man's giant sunflower plant approaching world record
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Fort Wayne, Ind., gardener said his sunflower plant is within a foot of breaking the Guinness World Record for height -- and it's still growing every day.
Escaped bison stop traffic on Washington highway
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Escaped bison stop traffic on Washington highway
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Traffic on a busy Washington state highway was brought to a halt in both directions in Elma when a herd of escaped bison found their way into the roadway.
Massachusetts authorities share video of water monitor capture
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Massachusetts authorities share video of water monitor capture
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Environmental Police shared video from the capture of Goose, the 5-foot water monitor lizard who spent nearly two weeks evading capture.
'Seinfeld' fans compete in Elaine dance contest at Minor League game
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Seinfeld' fans compete in Elaine dance contest at Minor League game
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Cyclones, a Minor League Baseball team based in New York, held its annual "Seinfeld" Night promotion, where an Elaine dance contest stole the show.
Florida firefighters rescue dog stranded in canal
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida firefighters rescue dog stranded in canal
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida rushed to a canal in a Fort Lauderdale park to rescue a loose dog who ended up in the water and wasn't able to find a way out.
Hambone Award finalists include dog who fought a bull
Odd News // 1 day ago
Hambone Award finalists include dog who fought a bull
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Nationwide Pet Insurance announced the finalists for its annual Hambone Award, which highlights the unusual events leading to surprise veterinary visits.

