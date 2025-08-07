Ever wonder how bears get into homes in Colorado? It's often just this easy. Bears are capable of opening doors. And once they've learned that, it can lead to a lot of conflict. Black bear opening a door to enter a home in the Telluride area. pic.twitter.com/BAJY7WXpqH— CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) August 5, 2025

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado shared video of a bear effortlessly opening the door to a Telluride-area home and barging into the house.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southwest Region posted security camera footage to social media showing the bear getting up on its hind legs, pushing the handle with its paw and waltzing in through the now-open door.

Officials wrote that bears learning to open doors "can lead to a lot of conflict."

"Our officers have dealt with bears in homes around Telluride and Mountain Village a lot this summer," the post said. "We know of bears entering multiple homes in one night, multiple bears entering the same home in one night, etc."

The organization urged homeowners targeted by bear break-ins to report the trespassing incidents as soon as possible.

"Too often we get reports of bears getting into homes and apartments multiple days after the first incident has occurred. The earlier you call CPW, the better it could end up for you and the bear," officials wrote.