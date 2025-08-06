N.C. woman wins $2M lottery prize one month after $250,000 win

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman scored a $2 million top prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just over a month after winning $250,000 from a second chance drawing.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said Willow Spring resident Jennifer Kleinendorst stopped at the Hill Top store on North Main Street in Fuquay-Varina and bought a $20 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket.

The ticket earned her a $250,000 prize.

Kleinendorst previously visited lottery headquarters when she scored a $250,000 grand prize in the 2025 Multiply The Cash Second Chance drawing in June.

Kleinendorst chose to take her latest winnings as a $1.2 million lump sum, and went home with $861,006 after required tax withholdings.