#GraysHarbor: Troopers had a very interesting morning when callers reported buffalos on SR 12/SR 8. They escaped their ranch and had to be wrangled early this morning. Luckily no animals or humans were harmed! pic.twitter.com/u0Uy2Q3orM— Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) August 5, 2025

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Traffic on a Washington state highway was brought to a halt in both directions when a herd of escaped bison found their way into the roadway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said on social media that the bison blocked traffic in both directions on Highway 12 in Elma early Tuesday morning.

"This isn't Yellowstone," the post said.

Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, public information officer for the Washington State Patrol's 8th District, said it was an "interesting morning" for the troopers called to wrangle the escaped bovines.

This isn't Yellowstone. Owner has been contacted and sounds like they're safely off the highway. pic.twitter.com/cnS8gcfPL9— WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) August 5, 2025

The bison were safely wrangled and returned to their owner's property. No injuries to humans or bison were reported.