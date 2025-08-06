Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Nationwide Pet Insurance has announced the finalists for its 17th annual Hambone Award, which highlights the most unusual events leading to surprise veterinary visits for pets.

The Hambone Award, given annually for " the unexpected, the unusual and downright outrageous" ways pets find themselves in need of medical attention, was named in honor of a dog who ended up trapped in a refrigerator and ate an entire holiday ham.

This year's finalists include:

Ziya, a Belgian malinois from California, who was kicked in the face by an angry bull while protecting his family from the bovine.

Wash, a Tennessee mixed-breed dog, who lost his appetite after eating too many cicadas from his family's yard.

A New York cat named Salem, who was suspected of swallowing an AirPod, although after multiple vet visits, the ear bud was never found.

California Yorkie Ozi, who managed to disassemble his family's TV remote with his mouth and was suspected of swallowing a battery, which was later found safely underneath the couch.

Maddie, a bulldog in Virginia, whose mysterious illness turned out to be the result of eating a taxidermied alligator.

Hazel, a Great Dane-St. Bernard mix, who was bitten on the paw by a groundhog in her family's New Jersey Yard.

Foxtrot, a Texas Great Dane, who grabbed a turkey leg out of the tongs in her owner's hand and swallowed it whole.

An Ohio lab mix named Duke who swallowed an entire spatula head while licking peanut butter.

A New Jersey golden retriever named Boone who grabbed a piece of too-hot grilled chicken that ended up burning his mouth -- and choked on the bone.

Bella, a Havanese pup from Illinois, who feasted on a floral arrangement, causing a major tummy ache.

Nationwide said all of the nominees have since made full recoveries.

"Pets always find new ways to surprise us! The Hambone Award shines a light on those unpredictable moments and the amazing teams who help pets recover," said Dr. Emily M. Tincher, chief veterinary officer at Nationwide. "We're proud to support the pet families and veterinary teams who turn these unexpected adventures into stories of recovery and relief."

Animal fans can vote for their favorite nominees on the Hambone Award website until Aug. 12.

The winning pet will receive the Hambone Award trophy and a Petco gift card. The second and third place finishers will also receive Petco gift cards.