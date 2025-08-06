Trending
Odd News
Aug. 6, 2025 / 10:33 AM

Hambone Award finalists include dog who fought a bull

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Nationwide Pet Insurance has announced the finalists for its 17th annual Hambone Award, which highlights the most unusual events leading to surprise veterinary visits for pets.

The Hambone Award, given annually for " the unexpected, the unusual and downright outrageous" ways pets find themselves in need of medical attention, was named in honor of a dog who ended up trapped in a refrigerator and ate an entire holiday ham.

This year's finalists include:

Ziya, a Belgian malinois from California, who was kicked in the face by an angry bull while protecting his family from the bovine.

Wash, a Tennessee mixed-breed dog, who lost his appetite after eating too many cicadas from his family's yard.

A New York cat named Salem, who was suspected of swallowing an AirPod, although after multiple vet visits, the ear bud was never found.

California Yorkie Ozi, who managed to disassemble his family's TV remote with his mouth and was suspected of swallowing a battery, which was later found safely underneath the couch.

Maddie, a bulldog in Virginia, whose mysterious illness turned out to be the result of eating a taxidermied alligator.

Hazel, a Great Dane-St. Bernard mix, who was bitten on the paw by a groundhog in her family's New Jersey Yard.

Foxtrot, a Texas Great Dane, who grabbed a turkey leg out of the tongs in her owner's hand and swallowed it whole.

An Ohio lab mix named Duke who swallowed an entire spatula head while licking peanut butter.

A New Jersey golden retriever named Boone who grabbed a piece of too-hot grilled chicken that ended up burning his mouth -- and choked on the bone.

Bella, a Havanese pup from Illinois, who feasted on a floral arrangement, causing a major tummy ache.

Nationwide said all of the nominees have since made full recoveries.

"Pets always find new ways to surprise us! The Hambone Award shines a light on those unpredictable moments and the amazing teams who help pets recover," said Dr. Emily M. Tincher, chief veterinary officer at Nationwide. "We're proud to support the pet families and veterinary teams who turn these unexpected adventures into stories of recovery and relief."

Animal fans can vote for their favorite nominees on the Hambone Award website until Aug. 12.

The winning pet will receive the Hambone Award trophy and a Petco gift card. The second and third place finishers will also receive Petco gift cards.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Florida firefighters rescue dog stranded in canal
Odd News // 9 minutes ago
Florida firefighters rescue dog stranded in canal
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida rushed to a canal in a Fort Lauderdale park to rescue a loose dog who ended up in the water and wasn't able to find a way out.
Florida firefighters rescue kitten stuck in engine compartment
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Florida firefighters rescue kitten stuck in engine compartment
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a tiny kitten found to have taken shelter in the engine compartment of a vehicle, where it became stuck.
Massive 22-inch rat removed from home in England
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Massive 22-inch rat removed from home in England
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Local officials in North Yorkshire, England, shared a photo of a massive rat found inside a local home that measured more than 22 inches from nose to tail.
Fish dropped by osprey causes brush fire, power outage
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Fish dropped by osprey causes brush fire, power outage
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in British Columbia determined a power outage and small brush fire were caused by an osprey dropping a fish on a power line in the Ashcroft area.
Maryland couple win lottery prize just before both of their birthdays
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Maryland couple win lottery prize just before both of their birthdays
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple scored a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket, just in time to celebrate both of their upcoming birthdays in the month of August.
Windstorm releases cows onto the streets of Scottish city
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Windstorm releases cows onto the streets of Scottish city
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A powerful windstorm in Scotland knocked over a fence and released more than a dozen cows onto the streets of Carfin, in North Lanarkshire, north of Glasgow.
Texas dog removes 11 caps from plastic bottles in one minute
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Texas dog removes 11 caps from plastic bottles in one minute
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Texas woman's pet dachshund celebrated his birthday by removing 11 caps from plastic bottles in one minute, earning a Guinness World Record in the process.
'Very aggressive' bison escape Ontario farm, shut down local roads
Odd News // 23 hours ago
'Very aggressive' bison escape Ontario farm, shut down local roads
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario shut down multiple roads in the King area when a pair of "very aggressive" bison broke through a fence and escaped from their pasture.
USDA uses 'Marriage Story' scene to teach wolves 'humans are bad'
Odd News // 23 hours ago
USDA uses 'Marriage Story' scene to teach wolves 'humans are bad'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is using an argument scene from the 2019 film "Marriage Story" to scare wolves away from farms along the West Coast.
Deputy uses his bare hands to wrangle alligator in swimming pool
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deputy uses his bare hands to wrangle alligator in swimming pool
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office shared body camera footage of a deputy using his bare hands to capture an alligator found swimming in a resident's backyard pool.

Trending Stories

Seattle Kraken mascot has close-call with charging brown bear
Seattle Kraken mascot has close-call with charging brown bear
Friend's recommendation leads Maryland man to $50,000 lottery prize
Friend's recommendation leads Maryland man to $50,000 lottery prize
Massive 22-inch rat removed from home in England
Massive 22-inch rat removed from home in England
Fish dropped by osprey causes brush fire, power outage
Fish dropped by osprey causes brush fire, power outage
1,276 marimba players come together to break world record
1,276 marimba players come together to break world record

Follow Us