Aug. 6 (UPI) -- An Indiana gardener said his sunflower plant is within a foot of breaking a Guinness World Record -- and it's still growing.

Fort Wayne man Alex Babich's sunflower surpassed the U.S. record last week when it reached 26 feet and 8 inches tall.

Babich said his flower has continued to grow, and is now within one foot of the current Guinness World Record: a 30-foot, 1-inch sunflower grown in Germany in 2014.

The City of Fort Wayne is aiding in Babich's world record attempt by providing a cherry picker to help protect the flower, which Babich named Clover, from mischievous squirrels.

"I'm really proud. I'm from Ukraine originally, you know, we immigrated back in 1991, we escaped Chernobyl, and we came here and we started living in Fort Wayne," Babich told WANE-TV. "It's been fantastic here, and we just have so much support right now. It's really, truly, you know, they support us and we're like thank you and we would like to give something back. So, let's bring this record back to the U.S."