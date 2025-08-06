Trending
Florida firefighters rescue dog stranded in canal

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida rushed to a canal in Fort Lauderdale to rescue a dog who ended up in the water and wasn't able to find a way out.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call Tuesday morning about a dog stranded in a canal in the Sweeting Park area, near Northwest 23rd Avenue.

"I'm sure a few minutes before we got there, she was probably on the brink of drowning," firefighter Mason McConchie told WSVN-TV. "Glad we didn't have to see that."

Firefighters ventured out into the water to bring the canine back to dry land.

"It's just the right thing to do. We had to get this dog out of the water," a firefighter told WPLG-TV. "I took my shoes off to go grab her."

The dog was scanned for a microchip and officials were able to get in touch with the dog's former owner. Officials learned she had been adopted in 2018, but was rehomed a few months later when the family relocated to St. Cloud.

Fire Rescue officials said the original owner decided to make the three-hour drive to Fort Lauderdale to retrieve the dog.

