"More like a full body dry heave set to music" The Brooklyn Cyclones Elaine Dance Competition on Seinfeld Night is a must-watch pic.twitter.com/ilaA6Cpu41— MLB (@MLB) August 5, 2025

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Cyclones, a Minor League Baseball team based in New York, held its annual Seinfeld Night promotion, where an Elaine dance contest stole the show.

The team has held Seinfeld Night promotions since 2014, and this year's event featured a contest to emulate the dance performed by Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) in the Season 8 episode "The Little Kicks."

Major League Baseball shared a video of the event on social media, showing dancers of all ages -- many in Elaine cosplay -- attempting the dance described by George Costanza (Jason Alexander) as "a full-body dry heave set to music."

Olivia Vessel, a New York-based actress, was named the winner of the contest.

Fans attending Seinfeld Night also received a limited-edition "The Kramer" bobblehead, depicting a painting of Kramer (Michael Richards).