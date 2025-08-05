Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A powerful windstorm in Scotland knocked over a fence and released more than a dozen cows onto the streets of Carfin, in North Lanarkshire.

A windstorm featuring gusts up to 90 mph swept through the area north of Glasgow on Monday, and the resulting property damage included a fence that released several cows onto the streets of Carfin.

"For anyone out and about in Carfin looks like a couple of fences have been blown down and the cows are out in force," Darren Young, who captured footage of the cows, wrote on Facebook.

The windstorm caused travel delays, power outages and event cancellations across Britain on Monday. A "danger to life" warning about the weather conditions was in place until 11 p.m.