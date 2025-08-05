Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Local officials in North Yorkshire, England, shared a photo of a massive rat found inside a local home that measured more than 22 inches from nose to tail.

David Taylor and Stephen Martin, Eston Ward councilors, posted a photo to social media showing the enormous rat removed from an Eston home by pest control workers.

"It's almost the size of a small cat," the councilors wrote of rat, which they said was more than 22 inches long.

The officials wrote the discovery highlights the worsening problem of rodent infestation in the area.

"As your local councilors, we're calling on the council administration to take this seriously," the post said. "The people on the ground who do work extremely hard, but we need this all round the borough."

The councilors said they are calling for a full vermin survey and treatment plan, increasing funding for rodent elimination and a partnership between local authorities, pest control specialists and property owners.

"The longer this is ignored, the worse it will get," the post said. "We need action -- not just advice."