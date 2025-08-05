Maryland couple win lottery prize just before both of their birthdays

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple scored a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket, just in time to celebrate both of their August birthdays.

The Prince George's County duo told Maryland Lottery officials the husband of the pair bought the $50,000 Cash scratch-off game from Tony's Liquors in Laurel, which is his favorite place to buy tickets.

"Tony's is the spot," he said. "They have big winners there a lot."

He scratched the ticket off while watching TV later and used his phone to scan the barcode and confirm he had scored a big prize.

"It was $50,000," the winner said. "I told my wife we have to go to Baltimore and I showed her the message on my phone."

"I thought it was $5,000, but had to look again because there were so many zeroes," the man's wife said. "I tried to stay calm, but I just couldn't believe it."

The couple said their winnings will allow them to spend more extravagantly for their birthdays, which are both coming up in August.